Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NFL draft to be held in studio, not Vegas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 09:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 09:05 IST
Report: NFL draft to be held in studio, not Vegas

Although the NFL's crown jewel of the offseason, the draft, will proceed as planned April 23-25, it will not happen in Las Vegas as originally scheduled, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday. The Times cited two anonymous sources who said the draft will be run out of a television studio -- not in Las Vegas -- with expected live cut-ins from various team headquarters throughout the league.

It is the latest move by the NFL in reaction to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Details of a revised NFL draft presentation have not yet been revealed publicly, other than the league previously announcing it will still hold the draft on its scheduled dates -- only with no fans present and with all public events canceled.

The report does not mention specifics on how the NFL would adjust any of its usual promotional efforts around the event, which normally include inviting approximately 20-30 top prospects to the host city for appearances and interviews. The players and family members attending the draft then become live storylines during the weekend, with the players walking onstage to shake hands with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell upon being selected. In an internal email sent to all NFL employees on Thursday, Goodell hinted that some changes were coming to this year's event.

"Planning for the Draft is a good example of how we need to think differently, embrace technology and collaborate," Goodell wrote. "We will also use the Draft to help support fans and those people impacted in our communities." With the coronavirus pandemic causing the suspension of virtually every professional, college and high school sports league in North America, the NFL's initial offseason calendar has continued fairly unchanged thus far. The free agency period began on schedule this week, with the main limitations involving delays in some physical exams and official announcements because of current travel restrictions.

According to Pro Football Talk, a memo from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills was reportedly sent to players via the NFL Players Association, recapping the steps that the league has taken over the past 10 days in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, including plans to hold the draft without fans present. Sills wrote, in part, "The NFL Draft will look different this year. The clubs' selection of players will proceed as scheduled April 23-25. However, public events in Las Vegas are cancelled. Fans can still follow the draft day excitement on TV, and the NFL is exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will share that information as it becomes available."

No NFL player is known to have tested positive for COVID-19, but Saints head coach Sean Payton did announce Thursday that he has the virus. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan reports 10 new coronavirus cases

Afghanistan on Sunday reported 10 new cases of coronavirus as authorities restricted movement of civilians in the war-torn country, officials said. Health minister Ferzoddin Feroz said 97 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, 10 of them...

Another Chandigarh resident tests positive for coronavirus

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in UT Chandigarh, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection to six in the city, officials said. A young male, a resident of Chandigarh, was the secondary contact of th...

Singapore to ban all short-term visitors in unprecedented virus crisis

Singapore will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter the city-state in its latest measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and to conserve its resources for citizens who are returning from other countries.The new meas...

Army patrols Malaysian streets as coronavirus cases spike

Malaysia deployed the army on Sunday to enforce a two-week curb on travel in a country that has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, most of them linked to a mass religious gathering.The country has so far reported nin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020