Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC asks member countries about coronavirus impact

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 09:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 09:22 IST
IOC asks member countries about coronavirus impact

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), under pressure to postpone this summer's Tokyo Games, is asking National Olympic Committees (NOCs) about the impact of the coronavirus crisis on athlete preparation. In a questionnaire entitled "COVID-19 and preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games", which AFP has obtained in French, the IOC asks the Olympic committees of its member countries "how do the emergency regulations relating to COVID-19 limit the training and preparation of your athletes?" The IOC has been under pressure since USA Swimming on Friday opened what has become a chorus of protests by urging that the Games, scheduled from 24 July to 9 August, be called off.

In its questionnaire, the IOC asks about possible forced alterations or even relocation of training camps, without indicating what it intends to learn from the answers. On Friday, USA Swimming warned that its swimmers could no longer train normally without the risk of catching the virus.

They were echoed by the French swimming federation, the Norwegian Olympic Committee and athletes. The head of USA Track and Field Max Siegel "respectfully requested" in a letter that the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) "advocate ... for the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo".

In addition to the growing number of voices in favour of a delay, the cascading postponement of major international sports competitions, such as the Euro 2020 football tournament, which has been pushed back a year, is putting the IOC under pressure. On Friday, IOC President Thomas Bach told the New York Times that it would be "premature" to postpone.

"We are four-and-a-half months away from the Games," Bach said. "For us, (postponement) would not be responsible now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Singapore to ban all short-term visitors in unprecedented virus crisis

Singapore will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter the city-state in its latest measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and to conserve its resources for citizens who are returning from other countries.The new meas...

Afghanistan reports 10 new coronavirus cases

Afghanistan on Sunday reported 10 new cases of coronavirus as authorities restricted movement of civilians in the war-torn country, officials said. Health minister Ferzoddin Feroz said 97 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, 10 of them...

Another Chandigarh resident tests positive for coronavirus

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in UT Chandigarh, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection to six in the city, officials said. A young male, a resident of Chandigarh, was the secondary contact of th...

Army patrols Malaysian streets as coronavirus cases spike

Malaysia deployed the army on Sunday to enforce a two-week curb on travel in a country that has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, most of them linked to a mass religious gathering.The country has so far reported nin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020