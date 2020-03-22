Left Menu
Hazeef should focus on game rather than giving opinion about others, says PCB CEO

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan slammed all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for commenting on the board's decision and advised him to focus on the game.

Hazeef should focus on game rather than giving opinion about others, says PCB CEO
PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan slammed all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for commenting on the board's decision and advised him to focus on the game. Hafeez's remarks come in after the PCB suspended Sharjeel Khan's sentence following an "unconditional apology" in August 2019, paving way for a sooner-than-expected comeback.

Sharjeel had received a five-year ban from the PCB for hiss role in the PSL corruption scandal from 2017. "Shouldn't we set Standards of Dignity & Pride Higher than any other "Extra Talent" to represent Pakistan Flag of Pakistan Just Asking," Hafeez had tweeted on March 20.

"My view is, he should focus on his own game, focus on the cricketing opinion he can give but don't give personal opinion about other players," ESPNcricinfo quoted Wasim as saying. "Current players should not be going up on social media to criticise other players or talk about what policies the cricket board should or shouldn't have," he added.

Although Wasim is of the view that Hafeez has nothing to do with the board's decision but he is willing to personally speak with him. "I will be personally speaking to Mohammad Hafeez about that and I don't think it's his place to be doing it. I don't think they have any space to do that and I don't think they should be doing that. That's my personal view," Wasim said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

