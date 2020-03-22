Left Menu
Mother Earth has found a way to heal: Rohit Sharma

Despite agreeing that the country is going through 'extremely difficult' times, cricketer Rohit Sharma said our planet has shown us what difference a 'lifestyle change' can make as air and noise pollution levels witnessed a dip amid coronavirus pandemic.

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma . Image Credit: ANI

Despite agreeing that the country is going through 'extremely difficult' times, cricketer Rohit Sharma said our planet has shown us what difference a 'lifestyle change' can make as air and noise pollution levels witnessed a dip amid coronavirus pandemic. Sharma took to Twitter to post the message.

"Through these extremely difficult and dangerous times, Mother Earth has found a way to heal. Our planet has shown us what a difference a lifestyle change can make even in a short amount of time. We always wondered if it was too late to combat climate change but Mother Earth has shown us that we can reverse it and help her heal if we all do it together," the message read. "Through these testing times India has seen a major drop in its air and noise pollution levels, Venice has dolphins playing in their harbours, boars running around their streets, Rome has swans in their fountains and the pollution levels have dropped all over the world! This is the world we need to protect," he added.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Five people have died of coronavirus so far. A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

