Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian hockey players clap to express gratitude towards medical staff

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, Indian hockey players on Sunday came out to their balconies and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 21:11 IST
Indian hockey players clap to express gratitude towards medical staff
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, Indian hockey players on Sunday came out to their balconies and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak. Hockey India took to Twitter and shared three videos where players from both men's and women's teams can be seen clapping to express their gratitude.

PM Modi's appeal received a brilliant response all across the country as a plethora of people came out in their balconies and clapped and rang bells to hail the efforts of the medical personnel. PM Modi later thanked countrymen for participating in the 'Janta Curfew' initiative.

"The country thanked each person who led the fight against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath . Many thanks to the countrymen. Janta Curfew," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. He further emphasised on social distancing, which is a preventive measure to reduce contact between people and slow down the spread of the virus.

"It is not only the sound of thanks but also the beginning of victory in a long battle. Let us, with this determination, tie ourselves in social distancing for a long battle with this restraint," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects

The World Banks executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Banks president said on Sunday. In a blog posted on LinkedIn on Sun...

France toughens lockdown penalties as coronavirus kills medic

French lawmakers approved tougher penalties for defying a nationwide confinement order as the coronavirus death toll rose on Sunday, with a first member of the countrys medical profession among the victims. Reacting to news of the doctors d...

Motor racing-Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement

Formula Ones Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June looks set to become the latest casualty of a season that has yet to get started due to the coronavirus outbreak.The race in Baku was originally scheduled for June 7 as the eighth round of the champ...

Coronavirus forces states to order nearly 1 in 3 Americans to stay home

Nearly one in three Americans was ordered to stay home on Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Ohio and Louisiana became the latest states to enact broad lockdowns. The two states join New York, California, Illinois, Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020