Redskins re-sign LB Bostic

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 22-03-2020 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:01 IST
Linebacker Jon Bostic re-signed with the Washington Redskins, the team announced Sunday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Redskins, however, ESPN's Field Yates previously reported that the two-year pact would have a base value of $5 million with $1.75 million guaranteed.

The Redskins signed Bostic to a one-year contract in 2019, and he turned into a key contributor. The 28-year-old had a career-best 105 tackles -- tied for second most on the team -- to go with six quarterback hits, one sack, and one interception. Originally selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Bostic has been with five teams in his career.

After two seasons with the Bears (2013-14), Bostic played one year each with the New England Patriots (2015), Indianapolis Colts (2017) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2018). The Patriots traded him to the Detroit Lions in 2016, but an ailing foot kept Bostic on injured reserve all season.

