Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Broncos to sign TE Vannett

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:03 IST
Reports: Broncos to sign TE Vannett
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Denver Broncos will sign tight end Nick Vannett to a two-year deal, giving second-year quarterback Drew Lock another weapon, according to multiple reports. ESPN said Saturday the deal is with $5.7 million.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Vannett, 27, in the third round of the 2016 draft, and he made 48 catches in 42 games with four touchdowns for the franchise. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a fifth-round pick last September. With the Steelers, he played in 13 games, making 13 catches for 128 yards.

The 6-foot-6 Vannett, who played at Ohio State, joins a position group in Denver that includes four other Big Ten products. Noah Fant had a strong rookie season in 2019, catching 40 passes for 562 yards and three touchdowns. Jake Butt, Jeff Heuerman and Troy Fumagalli have battled injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects

The World Banks executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Banks president said on Sunday. In a blog posted on LinkedIn on Sun...

France toughens lockdown penalties as coronavirus kills medic

French lawmakers approved tougher penalties for defying a nationwide confinement order as the coronavirus death toll rose on Sunday, with a first member of the countrys medical profession among the victims. Reacting to news of the doctors d...

Motor racing-Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement

Formula Ones Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June looks set to become the latest casualty of a season that has yet to get started due to the coronavirus outbreak.The race in Baku was originally scheduled for June 7 as the eighth round of the champ...

Coronavirus forces states to order nearly 1 in 3 Americans to stay home

Nearly one in three Americans was ordered to stay home on Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Ohio and Louisiana became the latest states to enact broad lockdowns. The two states join New York, California, Illinois, Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020