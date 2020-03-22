Smriti Mandhana can hit double-century in ODI cricket: Poonam Yadav

Left Menu
  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:58 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:58 IST
Indian spinner Poonam Yadav. Image Credit: ANI

Indian bowler Poonam Yadav feels that from the current women's team Smriti Mandhana can hit a double-century in the one-day international cricket. A Twitter user on Sunday asked Yadav: "#AskPY @poonam_yadav24 whom do u think can hit a double ton in ODI from women in blue?"

Replying to the question, Yadav wrote: "I think @mandhana_smriti. What do you think?" However, when a user asked her to name the "toughest batter you have bowled so far," the spinner replied: "Hands down - Sophie Devine."

Recently, India lost the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final against Australia by 85 runs. In the tournament, Yadav managed to take ten wickets including a four-wicket haul against hosts Australia in the opening match of the tournament.

Also, Yadav was the only Indian player to feature in the Women's T20 World Cup team of the tournament, which was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the premier tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

