Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, March 22

  Updated: 22-03-2020 23:58 IST
  Created: 22-03-2020 23:58 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, March 22

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Ohio State lands grad transfer Towns

Graduate transfer Seth Towns will continue his basketball career at Ohio State and will be eligible for the 2020-21 season. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-OSU-HARV-TOWNS-TRANSFER, Field Level Media

- - - - NFL

Eagles CB Slay to wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe Eagles cornerback Darius Slay plans to pay tribute to one of Philadelphia's most celebrated athletes by donning his former jersey number.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-SLAY, Field Level Media - -

Reports: Saints re-sign S Swearinger The New Orleans Saints bolstered their secondary on Sunday by signing safety D.J. Swearinger to a one-year, $1.1 million contract, multiple media outlets reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-SWEARINGER, Field Level Media

- - Reports: Broncos to sign TE Vannett

The Denver Broncos will sign tight end Nick Vannett to a two-year deal, giving second-year quarterback Drew Lock another weapon, according to multiple reports. FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-VANNETT, Field Level Media

- - Redskins re-sign LB Bostic

Linebacker Jon Bostic re-signed with the Washington Redskins, the team announced Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-BOSTIC, Field Level Media

- - Malzahn endorses Patriots QB Stidham

The New England Patriots are examining their options at quarterback in the wake of six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady's departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-STIDHAM, Field Level Media

- - Patriots to Tampa: 'You got a great one' in Brady

The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday, thanking quarterback Tom Brady for his years of excellence and telling his new city they are gaining a treasure. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-TB, Field Level Media

- - NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - - - SPORTS

Dubai World Cup, Australian football off due to coronavirus The $12 million Dubai World Cup horse race and the Australian Football League 2020 season became the latest sporting events to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS-USA-DUBAI-WORLD-CUP-AFL, Field Level Media - -

Global athlete group calls for postponement of Olympics An international athlete group is urging the International Olympic Committee to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS-USA-OLYMPICS, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS Select customers. Contact sales for more information.

FunPlus Phoenix rise in LPL standings FunPlus Phoenix moved into a third-place tie in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings after a 2-0 win over Royal Never Give Up in Week 3 action on Sunday.

ESPORTS-LOL-LPL-WEEK3, Field Level Media Other event coverage Sunday:

League of Legends European Championship (LEC), Spring-Week 8 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

CS:GO -- Flashpoint Season 1 CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 11 (Europe)

LoL: League Championship Series (LEC) -- Spring, Week 8 ana to step in for TNC Predator at WePlay! charity event

ESPORTS-DOTA, Field Level Media Astralis sign es3tag; FunPlus Phoenix forfeit at Flashpoint

ESPORTS-CSGO, Field Level Media - - - -

