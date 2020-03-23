Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cardinals re-sign QB Hundley

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 00:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 00:19 IST
Cardinals re-sign QB Hundley

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed backup quarterback Brett Hundley to a one-year contract, the team announced Sunday. Financial terms were not revealed. His 2019 salary was $1.875 million, according to Spotrac.

Hundley, 26, is an Arizona native. A fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2015, he started nine games for Green Bay in 2017 to replace injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, finishing 3-6. Last season with the Cardinals, he appeared in three games behind No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray, completing 5 of 11 pass attempts for 49 yards. He also carried the ball seven times for 41 yards.

In his career, he has thrown for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's rushed for 309 yards and two touchdowns. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Virgin companies to invest $250 mln to save jobs after virus outbreak

British entrepreneur Richard Branson said on Sunday companies in his Virgin empire will be investing 250 million in coming weeks and months to save jobs from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Because many of our businesses are in indu...

A quarter of Czech auto sector closed, 60 pct cutting output-industry group

A quarter of the Czech auto sector will be shut by Monday while another 60 will have markedly cut production, the industrys lobby group said on Sunday, calling for fast-track measures to keep afloat a sector directly employing 170,000 peopl...

World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects

The World Banks executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Banks president said on Sunday. In a blog posted on LinkedIn on Sun...

France toughens lockdown penalties as coronavirus kills medic

French lawmakers approved tougher penalties for defying a nationwide confinement order as the coronavirus death toll rose on Sunday, with a first member of the countrys medical profession among the victims. Reacting to news of the doctors d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020