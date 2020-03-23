Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Athletics welcomes IOC's decision to hold discussions over Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus

The World Athletics on Monday welcomed the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to hold discussion over the possible postponement of the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 10:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 10:17 IST
World Athletics welcomes IOC's decision to hold discussions over Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus
World Athletics logo . Image Credit: ANI

The World Athletics on Monday welcomed the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to hold discussion over the possible postponement of the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "World Athletics welcomes discussions with the IOC to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and wrote to the IOC earlier today to relay this feedback from its Area Presidents, Council, and athletes. We stand ready to work with the IOC and all sport on an alternative date," World Athletics said in a statement.

Earlier, the IOC said they will make a decision in four weeks time as several countries around the world are reeling under coronavirus outbreak. However, the body emphasised that 'cancellation is not on the agenda'. "The IOC will, in full coordination and partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, start detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement," IOC said in a statement.

"The IOC is confident that it will have finalised these discussions within the next four weeks, and greatly appreciates the solidarity and partnership of the NOCs and IFs in supporting the athletes and adapting Games planning. The IOC EB emphasised that a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody. Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda," the statement added. More than 335,000 people have contracted novel COVID-19 and at least 14,641 have died so far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Olympics-Reaction to Canada's boycott of 2020 Games

Reaction to Canadas boycott of the 2020 Tokyo Games due to concerns about the coronavirus.COMMENTS FROM OFFICIALS Statement from Canadian Olympic Committee COC and Paralympic Committee CPCThe COC and CPC urgently call on the International O...

Jharkhand CM calls on people to stay at home, follow lockdown rules

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday urged people to follow the lockdown imposed by the state in the wake of coronavirus outbreak threat and said that the police and administration should ensure that laws are followed properly. T...

Malaysia says may extend movement curbs, to add stimulus

Malaysias prime minister said on Monday the government may consider extending movement restrictions by up to two weeks, and will announce more economic stimulus to soften the blow from the coronavirus outbreak and weak oil prices.Prime Mini...

COVID-19: PM admires 'outstanding efforts' of Air India crew who airlifted 263 Indians from Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday admired the outstanding efforts of Air India crew onboard a special flight that airlifted 263 Indians from Rome yesterday. Extremely proud of this team of airindiain, which has shown utmost courage and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020