By far the 'worst virus': Cameron van der Burgh after contracting coronavirus

Terming coronavirus the 'worst virus' he has endured in his life, South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh said that he is struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough even 14 days after contracting the virus.

  • Updated: 23-03-2020 13:49 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 13:49 IST
Cameron Van Der Burgh . Image Credit: ANI

Terming coronavirus the 'worst virus' he has endured in his life, South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh said that he is struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough even 14 days after contracting the virus. Van der Burgh, who won gold at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets on Sunday.

"Some personal thoughts/observations for athletes health, The summer games & my own experience with contracting Covid-19. I have been struggling with Covid-19 for 14 days today. By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs (no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at risk demographic)," Van der Burgh tweeted. In another tweet, he wrote: "Although the most severe symptoms (extreme fever) have eased, I am still struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough that I can't shake. Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours."

There has been a debate whether the 2020 Tokyo Olympics should be held as per the schedule in July. Commenting on it, Van der Burg said that the athletes are putting themselves under 'unnecessary risk' by continuing training amid coronavirus pandemic. "The loss in body conditioning has been immense and can only feel for the athletes that contract Covid-19 as they will suffer a great loss of current conditioning through the last training cycle. Infection closer to competition being the worst," Van der Burgh tweeted.

"Athletes will continue to train as there is no clarification re summer Games and thus are exposing themselves to unnecessary risk - and those that do contract will try rush back to training most likely enhancing/extending the damage/recovery time. Please, look after yourself everyone! Health comes first - COVID-19 is no joke!" he added. Meanwhile, the IOC said that it will make a decision in four weeks' time whether to postpone the event. However, it emphasised that 'cancellation is not on the agenda'. (ANI)

