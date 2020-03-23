Left Menu
Angelique Kerber advises fans to stay indoors

German tennis star Angelique Kerber has advised everyone to stay home to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

German tennis player Angelique Kerber. Image Credit: ANI

German tennis star Angelique Kerber has advised everyone to stay home to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The former world number one expressed concern and said one should be safe and smart in difficult times.

"Be safe, smart and kind to one another in this difficult period of time... and don't forget to stay at home My thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19 and I hope we will get through this sooner than it may seem right now. Sending lots of [?] #COVID19 #stayathome," Kerber tweeted. According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of people affected by the coronavirus in Germany has reached 23,974 cases and the number of deaths has reached 92.

Earlier on Sunday, the German government had announced tight measures regarding freedom of movement of citizens in the country to contain the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

