On this day: Prakash Padukone became first Indian to win All England Badminton Championships

It was on March 23, 1980, when former shuttler Prakash Padukone became the first Indian to win the All England Badminton Championships.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:19 IST
Former Indian shuttler Prakash Padukone (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Padukone clashed with Indonesia's Liem Swie King in the summit clash at the Wembley Stadium. The star Indian shuttler was only 24 years old when he stood at the top of the podium.

The final was built up as a clash of the titans as both Padukone and King had not dropped a single game before the summit clash. However, King was comprehensively outclassed in the finals as Padukone defeated his opponent 15-3, 15-10.

This feat is still considered as special as there is just one other Indian who have achieved the milestone and that is Pullela Gopichand. When Padukone won the All England Championships, he was seeded third and had entered the tournament on a high after winning two other competitions.

Padukone has been a flag-bearer for India in the sport of badminton and he also clinched the country's first world championship medal after winning the bronze medal in the 1983 championships. (ANI)

