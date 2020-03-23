Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Really scared" says Kilian, Bundesliga's first coronavirus case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:49 IST
"Really scared" says Kilian, Bundesliga's first coronavirus case

The first Bundesliga player to test positive for coronavirus said on Monday he had been "really scared" as he suffered from the illness. Paderborn's Luca Kilian, 20, was the first case of COVID-19 in the German top-flight which has been postponed until at least April 2 due to the pandemic.

The Germany Under-21 international had missed seven matches since suffering a muscle injury in late-January but his club's last match was the March 6 loss to Cologne. "It started on March 10 with a little bit of irritation in the throat. The day after I had a headache but I kept training" he told newspaper Westfalen-Blatt "On March 12 I had the first of my hot flushes and a day later they were really strong. Fever and strong shivers. It was then I started being really scared for the first time.

"It took four days for the fever to drop, and after that I felt better every day," he added. Defender Kilian, who joined the league's bottom club from home town side Borussia Dortmund at the start of the season, was able to return home to his family to be taken care of by his mother, a nurse.

"If I had stayed alone in Paderborn I would have gone to hospital," "I can now talk from experience. I'm a sportsman and in form, but I had to fight a lot against the virus. For the people who already have health issues, it could put their life in danger." As of late Sunday, 55 people in Germany have died of the disease with 18,610 recorded cases and Chancellor Angela Merkel was in quarantine after meeting a doctor who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Earlier in the day Merkel announced a ban on public gatherings of more than two people and further infection control measures. AFP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

In coronavirus lockdown, Gulf residents urge end to voice-call bans

Residents in the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf states are urging telecom firms to further ease restrictions on free internet calls as coronavirus separates families and forces people to work and study from home.The UAEs two telecommun...

Pompeo says Iran supreme leader 'lies' over virus

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday accused Irans Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of lying about the coronavirus pandemic as the Supreme Leader rejected US assistance for his hard-hit country. In a televised address Sunday, Khamenei describe...

Delhi govt hikes water, sanitation budget by 70 pc; focus on unauthorised colonies

The Delhi government on Monday increased the 2020-21 budget for water supply and sanitation by around 70 per cent, allocating more funds for unauthorised colonies and wastewater treatment plants. Presenting the budget in the Delhi Assembly,...

More Swiss companies ask for aid than during financial crisis

Record numbers of Swiss companies have applied for government aid to overcome shutdowns and reduced output as the coronavirus outbreak grips the country, the government said on Monday. So far in March 21,000 companies have applied for suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020