Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey, athletics training camps going on for Olympics: Narinder Batra

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra on Monday said that training camps are going on for hockey, athletics and weightlifting for ensuring good performance in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:10 IST
Hockey, athletics training camps going on for Olympics: Narinder Batra
IOA president Narinder Batra (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra on Monday said that training camps are going on for hockey, athletics and weightlifting for ensuring good performance in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He also confirmed that apart from these three sports, all other athletes are probably back in their homes due to the coronavirus situation.

"As of now, hockey men and women, athletics and weightlifting athletes are in their training camps while other probable athletes are mostly back home," Batra said in an official statement. The IOA president also confirmed that he is in regular touch with the sports ministry and all stakeholders regarding the Tokyo Olympics.

Batra said that all Olympics sports federations had a video call with the IOC president on March 17. He stated that all the National Olympic Committees have to get back to IOC within this week regarding their preparation for the global event.

As the pressure mounts on the IOC to postpone the Olympics due to coronavirus pandemic, Batra said that that the IOA will follow whatever the IOC eventually decides to do about the global event. We will follow what IOC is saying and we will go by IOC's stand. Whatever will be IOC's decision, we will follow strictly. We are also in touch with the government, we are talking to everyone and our stand is what IOC's stand is. I am a member of IOC and I do not follow what Canada and Australia are saying, that's their issue. IOC is a responsible organisation. We know that," Batra told ANI.

Batra's statement came after the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) announced that they will not send their teams to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020 due to the coronavirus threat. The Tokyo Olympic Games are scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6.

Earlier, the IOC said they will make a decision in four weeks as the countries around the world are reeling with the coronavirus pandemic. However, the body emphasised that 'cancellation is not on the agenda'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to suspend production at Washington state factory

Boeing announced on Monday it temporarily halted production at a factory in Washington state that manufactures long-distance planes due to the coronavirus outbreakThe aerospace giant said it plans to suspend output starting Wednesday for tw...

Stewart reads Shakespeare via Twitter to bring calmness amid coronavirus scare

While many actors are making their best efforts to make the self-isolation time bearable, actor Patrick Stewart reads out sonnets from the works of William Shakespeare to his followers online. The 79-year-old actor on the early hours of Mon...

Sex workers in one of world's largest brothels appeal for funds due coronavirus

Sex workers from one of the worlds largest brothels appealed to the Bangladesh government on Monday for emergency funding after a ban on customers to prevent the spread of coronavirus. More than 1,500 sex workers are based at the Daulatdia ...

WHO warns of "accelerating" pandemic, expects Olympics decision soon

The pandemic of disease caused by the coronavirus is accelerating, the World Health Organization WHO said on Monday, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded and infections reported from nearly every country worldwide. While it took 67 day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020