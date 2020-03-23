Left Menu
Cricket: Pathan Brothers distribute masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan and aggressive batsman Yusuf Pathan are doing their bit for the society by distributing masks as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:09 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:09 IST
Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan and aggressive batsman Yusuf Pathan are doing their bit for the society by distributing masks as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus. "Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned. But don't gather crowd! @iamyusufpathan #corona it's a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us...," Irfan wrote on Twitter.

In the video, the former allrounder explained that the masks were sponsored by Mehmood Khan Pathan Charitable Trust, which is run by their father, and they will will be handed over to Vadodara health department for distribution to the sanitation and security personnel. The number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 467, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Meanwhile, seven people have died from the disease which originated in China. As many as 15,17,327 passengers have been screened at airports so far. At 74, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country, according to the ministry.

Kerala, which reported India's first coronavirus case, has 67 confirmed cases.On the other hand, the national capital has reported 29 cases. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, that borders the national capital, has 31 and 26 cases, respectively. Chhattisgarh and Pudducherry have reported one case each. The newly carved union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir--- have 13 and four cases, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

