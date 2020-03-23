Panthers sign XFL standout QB Walker

XFL standout P.J. Walker signed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Walker, who played quarterback at Temple for head coach Matt Rhule and spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and 2018 as an undrafted free agent, played for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2020.

Rhule was hired as head coach of the Panthers in January, replacing Ron Rivera. The Seattle Seahawks had also shown in the 25-year-old breakout XFL star, who was praised for his improvisational skills as a dual-threat quarterback with the Roughnecks.

The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal and Kyle Allen, who started in place of the injured Cam Newton last season, will return. Newton could be traded or released. The Panthers also have 2019 third-round pick Will Grier on the depth chart. Walker won the starting job in Houston over former Raiders and Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook.

Before the season was canceled to the coronavirus pandemic, Walker was leading the XFL in several passing categories including yards (1,338), touchdowns (15) and completions (119) and Houston was 5-0.

