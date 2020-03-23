Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria player killed in car crash, another kidnapped

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lagos
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:51 IST
Nigeria player killed in car crash, another kidnapped

A soccer player formerly on Nigeria's national team was killed in a car crash and another was kidnapped by gunmen while driving in a separate incident on the same day, their clubs said Monday. Ifeanyi George, who played two games for Nigeria in 2017, was killed along with club teammate Emmanuel Ogbu when their car collided with a parked truck in Edo state in southern Nigeria on Sunday.

Their deaths were announced in a statement from their club, Enugu Rangers. George was 26. Ogbu was a member of the club's youth team. A third man who was in the car and who was not a soccer player was also killed. The Nigerian soccer league was suspended last week because of the coronavirus pandemic and George and the other men were reportedly returning home to Lagos.

Also Sunday, Nigeria striker Dayo Ojo of two-time African club champion Enyimba and a player from a different team were kidnapped by gunmen while traveling by car to the city of Akure in southwestern Nigeria. Enyimba said another of its players escaped from the gunmen. Ojo played for Nigeria at the 2018 African Nations Championship, when the team made the final.

Kidnappings for ransom are relatively common in Nigeria and soccer players and coaches and their families are often targets. Former Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel and former national team coach Samson Siasia have both had relatives kidnapped. Siasia's mother was kidnapped and later released last year. Mikel's father has been kidnapped twice, the latest time while his son was playing for Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

30 states and Union Territories impose complete lockdown covering a total of 548 districts in the country: Govt.

30 states and Union Territories impose complete lockdown covering a total of 548 districts in the country Govt....

'Dilly-dallying around': Testy U.S. Senate nears coronavirus relief vote

Tempers boiled over in the U.S. Senate on Monday as lawmakers moved toward another vote on a far-reaching coronavirus economic stimulus package even though Republicans and Democrats said they were still at odds over details that had stalled...

Google launches site on COVID-19

After Microsoft, Google also launched a dedicated website to provide information on the COVID-19 pandemic. The site, google.comcovid19, provides information on the pandemic, its symptoms, prevention, and treatment, along with useful links ...

Combating COVID-19: Sitharaman ensures smooth functioning of expenditure system

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday promised to ensure uninterrupted and smooth functioning of the government expenditure system during the containment period of COVID-19.The Finance Ministry of India ensures uninterrupted a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020