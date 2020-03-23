Coming together as community will keep our cities safe from COVID-19: Leander Paes

Indian tennis star Leander Paes on Monday said that coming together as a community will keep our cities safe and also help us to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Lauding the people's effort of abiding the 'Janta Curfew' called by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22, the veteran player said that a billion-plus Indians came together for one cause.

"Well done India Flag of India Yesterday we had 1 plus billion of us coming together for a common cause. A Big Thank You to all the people who unconditionally support our community, keeping us safe! Strength of our Nation Flag of India #ProudIndian #TogetherWeStand #StrengthOfIndia #PowerOfOurPeople," Paes tweeted. Many cities and States are facing complete or partial lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Keeping in mind the curfew-like situation in the country, Paes advised the people to do things that they always love to do while staying at home and washing their hands properly. "Cooking it up during curfew, trying to be an innovative to keep the boredom away. Today, one billion-plus Indians came together to fight against COVID-19. Well done! India, coming together as a community will keep our cities safe," Paes said in a video posted on Twitter.

"This is to calling out all my friends around the world also to come together as a global community to keep our cities safe. Stay at home, wash your hands, enjoy your time with your kids, your parents and your loved ones and do the things that you always love to do. Cook it up as well! Be safe," he added. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 467 and nine people have died due to the infection, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

As many as 15,17,327 passengers have been screened at airports so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country which stands at 74, according to the ministry. Kerala, which reported India's first coronavirus case, has 67 confirmed cases. (ANI)

