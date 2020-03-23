Left Menu
Take 5: XFL stars who could impact NFL

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 00:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:54 IST
With the first season of the XFL's second edition officially over, players were permitted to sign with NFL teams beginning Monday. Most won't make NFL rosters, but a select few have a chance to stick and even make an impact with their new teams.

Leading the way, of course, is the man who was the clear MVP frontrunner before the season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic, a quarterback who reportedly signed with the Carolina Panthers. 1. P.J. Walker, QB, Houston Roughnecks

Clearly the XFL's most sought after player, Walker reportedly joined the Panthers on a two-year deal Monday, so he'll sit behind Teddy Bridgewater while getting to know new offensive coordinator Joe Brady's offense. What makes Walker special is how quickly and efficiently he can deliver the ball. Not only does he have a powerful arm, but his release is snappy and sharp from a variety of platforms. Even with his feet disrupted by a muddy pocket, Walker can flick throws from a variety of arm angles with adequate zip or touch.

The former Indianapolis Colt and 2017 undrafted free agent out of Temple stands under six feet but doesn't play that way. He stands tall in the pocket and moves efficiently against the rush, looking to throw rather than run. Walker also read the field well and played with precise timing during his five-game stint with the Roughnecks, creating optimism about his future. He's more talented than Panthers quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Will Grier, making for a fun backup QB battle.

2. Cam Phillips, WR, Houston Roughnecks Walker's favorite target was also a lock for this list, with production (31 catches, 455 yards, nine touchdowns) that's impossible to ignore. While Phillips certainly benefited from Walker's presence, he showed plenty of ability on his own.

Not known for his explosiveness coming out of Virginia Tech, Phillips showed terrific quickness and enough speed with Houston to threaten vertically and after the catch. He ran routes with good pacing and feel, knowing how to set up defenders or settle into zones. Phillips also was surprisingly impressive in tight quarters, using his 6-foot frame to box out and make contested catches in traffic. He has enough tools and savvy to fit in an NFL team's wideout rotation, perhaps as a third receiver.

3. Donald Parham, TE, Dallas Renegades Parham forced his way onto the NFL's radar despite playing college at Stetson, getting invited to the 2019 Senior Bowl, but he went undrafted and failed to make rosters in Detroit and Washington. He should get another shot now, as the 6-foot-8, 240-pounder has been a receiving weapon.

Parham's length stands out immediately -- he looks like a basketball center, with a tremendous catch radius. He's not particularly agile, but he can really run, eating up yards with long strides in the open field. Being so tall and lanky, Parham struggles to gain leverage as a blocker, and he doesn't have ideal lower-body strength. Even so, his receiving tools should intrigue teams looking for a red zone threat.

4. Cavon Walker, DE/DT, New York Guardians The most productive pass rusher in the XFL, Walker led the league comfortably in sacks (4.5) and quarterback hits (nine) while finishing second in tackles for loss (five).

He won using quickness and hands but also power, where he exploits his shorter stature (6-foot-2) to get under blockers and create leverage. Walker's challenge will be position fit. He played both end and tackle for the Guardians and probably won't hold up inside as a run defender, but he could fit as a 3-4 defensive end.

5. Steven Johnson, LB, Seattle Dragons Johnson, the XFL leader in tackles (48) and tackles for loss (six), is easy to project to the NFL because he spent six seasons there from 2012-2017.

While never a regular starter, Johnson was a core special teamer for the Denver Broncos (2012-14) and a productive injury fill-in in 2014 before bouncing around to Tennessee, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. Soon to turn 32, Johnson should have at least another year or two in him as a useful special teamer and fourth linebacker.

--By David DeChant (@DavidDeChant), Field Level Media

