Bruins' Rask: Retirement a 'possibility' after next season

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 00:12 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 00:12 IST
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask acknowledged the "possibility" that he could retire when his contract expires after next season. "I have one year left in the contract, so we'll see if I even play," the 2014 Vezina Trophy recipient told The Boston Globe in comments posted on Saturday. "We'll see. Always a possibility."

Rask, who is playing in the seventh season of an eight-year, $56 million contract, cited his growing family as one reason for possibly calling it a career. "Just be home. The wear and tear of the travel with two, almost three kids now, makes you think," said Rask, who is expecting his third child in April.

"I love to do it. But it's tough." Rask has won more games than any goaltender in Bruins' franchise history. He sports a 291-158-64 record with 50 shutouts, a 2.26 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in 536 career games.

The 33-year-old owns a 26-8-6 mark with a league-best 2.12 goals-against average in 41 games this season. His five shutouts and .929 save percentage are tied for second-best in the NHL. Rask won a Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, albeit in a secondary role to Tim Thomas. Rask also helped the club to two more Stanley Cup Finals appearances since then, although the club lost to Chicago (2013) and St. Louis (2019).

Jaroslav Halak is the other Bruins' goaltender on the roster. Halak, who turns 35 in May, can be an unrestricted free agent after this season. --Field Level Media

