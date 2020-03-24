Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rams reveal new color scheme, logo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 01:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 01:40 IST
Rams reveal new color scheme, logo

The Los Angeles Rams will feature a new look when they take the field this season. The Rams revealed new team colors and a different logo on Monday as part of a rebranding effort that has been in progress since the franchise returned to Los Angeles in 2016 after more than two decades in St. Louis.

The Rams are returning to their royal blue and gold colors, as opposed to the navy blue and light gold and white that were prevalent for the team in the past. "The most exciting part of this for me, and I hope for Rams fans, is it blends the best of our pasts with what we believe is the best of our future," said Kevin Demoff, the Rams chief operating officer.

"I'm sure it will be a surprise, it will be change, but lots of things are and I think it's a change that our fans will come to know and love over time." The team logo features the white letters "L" and "A" with a yellow Rams' horn.

The Rams are expected to unveil their new uniforms later this spring. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Freeport-McMoRan to cut dividend and slash costs as coronavirus spreads

Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the worlds largest publicly traded copper producer, said on Monday it will stop dividend payouts and slash costs and output due to the rapid worldwide spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The drastic move underscores ho...

Virus fuels calls for sanctions relief on Iran, Venezuela

From Caracas to Tehran, officials are calling on the Donald Trump administration to ease crippling economic sanctions they contend are contributing to the growing death toll caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The idea has gained support fr...

'Enough is enough': Trudeau tells Canadians to stay home, major province clamps down

A clearly unhappy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said people defying advice to isolate themselves to fight a coronavirus outbreak should go home and stay home or face sanctions. Shortly after he spoke, the premier of Ontar...

China Moly to isolate TFM copper mine in Congo due to coronavirus -note

China Molybdenum said on Monday it would place its TFM copper and cobalt mine in Democratic Republic of Congo in isolation beginning at noon on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus, according to a note to employees seen by Reuters.Only es...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020