Report: Giants agree to terms with RB Lewis

The New York Giants agreed to a one-year deal with running back Dion Lewis, according to multiple reports on Monday. Lewis, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but he didn't get much work in 2019 due to Derrick Henry's standout campaign. Lewis rushed for 209 yards on 54 carries and caught 25 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown.

Lewis will now back up another standout runner, Saquon Barkley. Lewis' best NFL season occurred as a member of the New England Patriots in 2017. He rushed for 896 yards and six touchdowns on 180 carries, and he caught 32 passes for 214 yards and three scores.

Overall, Lewis has rushed for 2,310 yards and 11 touchdowns on 538 attempts, and he has caught 172 passes for 1,281 yards and seven scores in 86 games (27 starts) for the Philadelphia Eagles (2011-12), New England (2015-17) and Tennessee (2018-19). Lewis didn't play in the NFL in 2013 after sustaining a broken leg during training camp with the Cleveland Browns. The following season, he was released by the Indianapolis Colts before later reviving his career with the Patriots.

The Giants also agreed to bring back receiver Corey Coleman, per multiple reports. Coleman missed last season after tearing an ACL on the first day of training camp. Coleman, 25, was a first-round (15th overall) selection by Cleveland in 2016 but hasn't panned out. He has 61 receptions for 789 yards and five touchdowns in 27 career games (19 starts) with the Browns (2016-17) and Giants (2018).

In three college seasons at Baylor, Coleman caught 173 passes for 3,009 yards and 33 touchdowns. --Field Level Media

