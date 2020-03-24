Left Menu
Development News Edition

USA Gymnastics calls for Tokyo Olympics to be postponed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 09:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 09:05 IST
USA Gymnastics calls for Tokyo Olympics to be postponed

USA Gymnastics joined the growing number of sports federations calling for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the federation said it was making the move after a survey found 62 percent of its athletes who responded were in favor of delaying the Games now scheduled for July 24-August 9.

"After considering the responses from athletes who participated in our survey & the 62% who were in favor of delaying the Games, we are adding our voice to the chorus advocating for postponement," the federation said. "We are grateful to have our athletes' insight and input to guide this decision." USA Swimming and USA Track and Field had already urged the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee to press the International Olympic Committee for a delay.

The USOPC has declined to do so, although on Sunday it welcomed IOC president Thomas Bach's promise that a decision would be made within four weeks. That's not soon enough for many. On Sunday, Canada said it would not send a team to Tokyo this summer, urging the IOC to postpone the Games for a year.

World Athletics and a string of other national Olympic committees have also come out in favor of pushing back the Games as athletes struggle to prepare as facilities are closed and health authorities urge people to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the deadly virus. The US women's gymnastics team, led by Simone Biles, won a second straight team gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

More mental health visits decreases risk of suicide among youths

A study led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that suicide risk was highest among youth with epilepsy, depression, schizophrenia, substance use and bipolar disorder, but the odds of suicide decreased am...

Mask is not enough to protect you from Coronavirus, so stay at home

If you think, a mask will fully protect you from COVID 19. Time to wake up.This is how medical staff wear protective equipment in Wuhan, designated hospitals, full of severely ill Covid19 patients. Nurses 4-hour shift, doctors 6 hours. No e...

Coronavirus: I&B ministry asks states to ensure 'operational continuity' of print, electronic media

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed all states and union territories to ensure operational continuity of print and electronic media in view of the coronavirus outbreakIn a letter to the chief secretaries of all states ...

Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges Inc said on Tuesday it and partner Osaka University had completed development of a prophylactic DNA vaccine against the new coronavirus and that it would begin testing it in animals soon.Shares of Anges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020