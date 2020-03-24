Left Menu
Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim says has coronavirus

Turkish football icon Fatih Terim, currently manager of Istanbul giants Galatasaray, said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "The results of a test done today showed a positive result for coronavirus," Terim said on Twitter.

"I'm in safe hands at the hospital. Don't worry. Hopefully I'll communicate more as soon as possible," Terim added. Dubbed "Emperor", 66-year-old Terim, the former Turkish national boss, coached Galatasaray in three different stints (1996-2000, 2002-2004 and 2011-2013).

He picked up the role for a fourth time in December 2017. Turkey has officially recorded 1,529 cases of the new coronavirus while 37 people have died, according to the health minister late Monday.

