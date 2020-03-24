Left Menu
Hockey Australia cancels all national championships due to COVID-19 pandemic

  • Melbourne
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 10:57 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 10:57 IST
Hockey Australia (HA) on Tuesday cancelled all National Championships, including the Masters Indoor Challenge, due to the COVID-19 pandemic but said that the local competitions will take place at some stage later this year. The decision was made after consultation and agreement with Member Associations (MAs) and the HA Masters Committee.

"The Australian Masters Hockey Championships, which were scheduled to be held in June and July, had been initially postponed but are now cancelled. The 35+ and 40+ Men's competition set down for October will also no longer take place, as well as this year's Masters Indoor Challenge," HA said in a statement. "The National Country Championships scheduled for Albany WA in August will also be cancelled for 2020.

"The primary focus for HA and every MA for the remainder of this year will be on local competitions and working to ensure all Australian hockey members can operate and be part of viable competitions in 2020." The coronavirus has so far claimed more than 16,000 lives globally. Given the situation, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) put all the matches of the Pro League matches, including fixtures involving Australia, on hold till May 17.

