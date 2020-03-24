Left Menu
USA Gymnastics pushes for Tokyo Olympics postponement

USA Gymnastics on Tuesday said they are advocating for the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after they conducted a survey which showed 62 percent of their athletes are in favour of delaying the games.

USA Gymnastics logo . Image Credit: ANI

USA Gymnastics on Tuesday said they are advocating for the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after they conducted a survey which showed 62 percent of their athletes are in favour of delaying the games. USA Gymnastics took to Twitter to write: "After considering the responses from athletes who participated in our survey and the 62 percent who were in favor of delaying the Games, we are adding our voice to the chorus advocating for postponement. We are grateful to have our athletes' insight and input to guide this decision."

Earlier, the US Track and Field (USATF) called for the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as COVID-19 continues to rage. In a letter posted on the USATF's official Twitter handle on Saturday, USATF CEO Max Siegel urged the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to call on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the summer Olympics.

"Our goal remains to achieve athletic excellence during the Olympic Games, but not at the expense of the safety and well-being of our athletes," said Siegel in the letter. "The alternative of moving forward in light of the current global situation would not be in the best interest of our athletes (as difficult as that decision might be). We urge the USOPC, as a leader within the Olympic Movement, to use its voice and speak up for the athletes," the letter further read.

The USA Swimming has also urged the USOPC to postpone the upcoming quadrennial event due to coronavirus concerns. The Tokyo Olympic Games are slated to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6. (ANI)

