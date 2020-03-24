Who is better - Hardik or Stokes? Brad Hogg answers

Left Menu
Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg believes that England cricketer Ben Stokes is a better all-rounder than Hardik Pandya.

Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg believes that England cricketer Ben Stokes is a better all-rounder than Hardik Pandya. Pandya has always drawn comparisons with Stokes and when an Indian fan asked the former Australian bowler to pick who was better, Hogg said that although Hardik has huge potential still Stokes would be in his World XI team as he has more international exposure.

"I have to go with the Englishman on this one. Hardik has huge potential, but hasn't played enough international cricket to challenge Stokes as the all rounder of my world XI," Hogg tweeted. The flamboyant all-rounder, who was out of the team due to back injury, made a comeback during the South Africa tour of India.

The first match of the series got washed out due to rain, and the series was eventually postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus. Stokes, on the other hand, had a successful World Cup (2019) campaign as he scored 84 runs in the final against New Zealand to help his side lift its maiden 50-over World Cup.

The English all-rounder was named as ICC's cricketer of the year in January 2020. (ANI)

