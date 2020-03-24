Delayed Olympics will be 'testament to defeat of virus': Japan PM

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held in around a year as a "testament" to humanity's victory over the new coronavirus pandemic, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday

He said he had secured agreement from the head of the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Games and then hold them "in a complete form as a testament to mankind's defeat of the new virus".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

