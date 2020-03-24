Left Menu
AIFF condoles demise of former midfielder Abdul Latif

All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Indian midfielder Abdul Latif.

"It is sad to hear that Mr Abdul Latif is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten," AIFF president Praful Patel said.. Image Credit: ANI

All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Indian midfielder Abdul Latif. Latif passed away in Guwahati following a heart ailment. He was a part of India's 1970 bronze medal-winning Bangkok Asian Games squad.

He had made his international debut for India against Burma in the Asia Cup Qualifier in 1968 and he went on to represent India in four matches. He represented India in three tournaments - the Asia Cup Qualifier in 1968 in Rangoon, currently Yangon, and the 1969 Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur, and the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok.

"It is sad to hear that Mr Abdul Latif is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief," AIFF president Praful Patel said in an official statement. At the domestic level, Latif represented Bengal in the Santosh Trophy in 1966, 1968, and 1970.

He also donned the green and maroon jersey for Mohun Bagan in 1967 and 1968 and scored four goals for the Mariners. In the process, he was part of the triumphant squad in Rovers Cup (1968), Amrita Bazar Trophy (1968), Dr HK Mookherjee Trophy (1968), and the Babu Kuer Singh Shield in Patna in 1968. (ANI)

