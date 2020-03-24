Left Menu
COVID-19: Lesson for us that we take game too seriously, says Ashwin

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:23 IST
The complete lockdown of country in wake of COVID-19 is perhaps nature's way of reminding that at times sportsperson take the game too seriously when there are far bigger things in life, says India spinner R Ashwin. The novel coronavirus has so far claimed 11 Indian lives along with 500 positive cases with global death toll crossing 16,000. "Right now is the time to find solutions instead of blaming this country or that country. The solution for the time being seems to be social-distancing and patience. Hopefully science finds a breakthrough soon," Ashwin told ESPN Cricinfo. "There is a lesson in all this: we take the game too seriously. There are far bigger things than the game that can hamper it," India's premier spinner added.

Ashwin said that he is not exactly thinking about the game right now even though at times he is missing the tension that comes with competition. "For a change, despite so much free time on hand, I haven't thought much about the game. For once the craving to watch something on TV is not there. I don't know how this has happened, but it has. I have not gone on YouTube looking for old clips either," the India international said.

In normal times, one trains with a certain purpose which is not there in these unprecedented times. "Nor am I missing the game as such except the rigours and tensions of playing the sport, the pressure of it, just trying to compete. Every day you are looking forward to something. "If you go to practise, you are looking forward to, say, the IPL, the TNPL, or club cricket. To some cricket. Tomorrow if I have to turn up at the nets, I don't know what to look forward to," he said.

But that's also adds a new perspective, he feels. "There is a freshness to that, to be honest. You don't have to look forward to anything. Just turn up and enjoy the game. Need to bowl the ball or hit the ball and not worry about what is in front of you. Obviously I am not going to go out to bat or bowl in the near future, but if I do in isolation, I think it will be great." PTI KHS AT

