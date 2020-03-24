Left Menu
'Please stay at home': Virat Kohli ask people to follow social distancing

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, cricket skipper Virat Kohli also urged the citizens to stay indoors and follow social distancing.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:16 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (file image). Image Credit: ANI

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, cricket skipper Virat Kohli also urged the citizens to stay indoors and follow social distancing. "As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi Ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19," Kohli tweeted.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag also said that the upcoming 21 days will be very crucial for the entire country in its battle against COVID-19. "These 21 days are very important in the history of our nation & each one of us can play our part by just staying at our homes and maintaining distance from people. Please adhere to it strictly and we shall overcome this soon #CoronavirusLockdown," Sehwag tweeted.

Former India spinner and coach Anil Kumble also asked the entire country to understand the gravity of the situation. "Please understand the gravity of the situation. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe and stay healthy. As advised by our Honourable PM @narendramodi Ji Let us follow a complete lockdown," Kumble tweeted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for three weeks from 12 o'clock tonight. "In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks," said Prime Minister Modi during his second address to the nation."It is a kind of a curfew," he said.

The Prime Minister said: "If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years." "Today India is at the stage where our actions today will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again," he said."

"From 12 o'clock tonight there will be a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days," said Modi. He also hailed the people for the success of 'Janata Curfew' saying that they showed how Indians can come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country.

"The one-day Janta Curfew showed how we Indians come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country and mankind," he added. (ANI)

