Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC Board video conference to discuss contingency plans for COVID-19 on Friday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 09:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 09:25 IST
ICC Board video conference to discuss contingency plans for COVID-19 on Friday

The member nations of the International Cricket Council will be engaged in a video conference on Friday to discuss contingency plans for upcoming ICC events in the wake of global travel restrictions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The high-profile ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia from mid-October along with the bilateral Test series in the World Test Championship schedule could be in for a rejig in case the lockdown continues for another two months.

However, one ICC Board member made it clear that no decision will be taken during Friday's video conference. "It's more about an update on contingency planning at this stage. In case of an extreme situation, there should be plan B and C ready. So, we board members need to understand the options available," the veteran administrator said.

"Obviously, the situation currently is very serious and COVID-19 and its implications is on agenda. But if you think logically, World T20 is in October and final of World Test Championship is in June, 2021. "So we have time and no point in taking any decision in haste. No decisions expected on Friday. It's more of a stock taking," he added.

However, if the lockdowns in various countries continue beyond June, then member nations will be forced to draw up alternate plans for the bilateral series which offer points for the World Test Championship. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused close to 19,000 deaths worldwide since being discovered in China's Wuhan city.

India put a population of over a billion under lockdown on Tuesday night to contain the pandemic, which has caused 10 deaths in the country so far. Partial lockdowns have also been ordered in countries such as England and New Zealand, which are among the top cricketing nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA asks private security agencies not to lay off or cut salaries of guards during 21-day lockdown: Officials.

MHA asks private security agencies not to lay off or cut salaries of guards during 21-day lockdown Officials....

Covid-19 lockdown: Flipkart suspends operations temporarily

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday said it was suspending its operations temporarily as India entered into a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Consequent to the order issued on March 24 by the Ministry of Home Aff...

Sonia, Priyanka extend greetings on Navratri, Navroz; pray for everyone's health

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday extended warm greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Navratri and Navroz and wished for everyones good health and safety as India in ...

'Corona time' in Europe's main migrant camp in virus lockdown

In Europes biggest asylum seeker camp of Moria, on the Greek island of Lesbos, authorities are trying to keep residents apart from a population with at least three coronavirus cases. But in a sprawling, overstretched facility that was alrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020