Left Menu
Development News Edition

'What's another year?' British stars relieved at Olympic delay

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 09:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 09:45 IST
'What's another year?' British stars relieved at Olympic delay

British Olympic gold medal hopefuls Katerina Johnson-Thompson, Adam Peaty and Dina Asher-Smith expressed their relief after Tokyo 2020 was delayed until next year on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All three world champions had expressed their frustration at the delay of a decision on the Games, while countries across the globe imposed stringent restrictions on movement and travel to control the spread of the virus.

"A lot of athletes can breathe," Olympic 100m breast stroke champion Peaty told BBC Sport. "We felt under pressure to train and compete. "The decision from the IOC (International Olympic Committee) lifts that release that we don't have to be in shape over summer and we don't have to put unnecessary risk on others." Johnson-Thompson is hoping to add to her world championship gold in the heptathlon last year with Olympic gold after missing out on the podium at Rio 2016.

"Waited 8 years for this, what's another 1 in the grand scheme of things?" Johnson-Thompson posted on Twitter. "As an athlete, it's heartbreaking news about the olympics being postponed until 2021, but it's for all the right reasons and the safety of everyone! Hope everyone keeps safe and stay indoors." Asher-Smith, Britain's world 200m champion, posted on Instagram: "#Tokyo2021, Same fire, new dates. Stay at home and stay safe everyone." Double Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee also welcomed the certainty of knowing the outcome after the IOC said as recently as Sunday a decision could take up to four weeks.

"Evidently a very tough decision for the IOC and other stakeholders to make but in my opinion the right one," said Brownlee. "Both, for the message it sends to people around the world battling with the virus and to give clarity to athletes attempting to prepare." Retired British track cyclist Callum Skinner, who fronts competitor-led movement Global Athlete, said the right decision had been made.

"Tokyo 2021 presents an amazing opportunity to host a full Games celebrating the world (hopefully) entering the "post-pandemic" phase," he tweeted. Skinner, who won gold and silver medals at the 2016 Olympics and is a member of the British Olympic Association's (BOA) athletes' commission questioned the IOC's approach.

"Questions have to be asked of Thomas Bach's "full steam ahead" policy. This saga has endangered athletes, public health and damaged the Olympic movement. What's more he wanted this limbo to continue for 4 weeks" British Rowing welcomed the "certainty" over the Games. "We are now able to start planning how we best support our athletes, coaches and all our programme staff throughout this time, both within British Rowing and as a wider group of Olympic and Paralympic sports in the UK," the organisation tweeted.

British Paralympic discus thrower Dan Greaves tweeted: "Absolutely the right decision to postpone both the Olympics & @Paralympics by a year. Health comes first & with that, athletes can now take care of theres to make sure they are able to make the hard work count!!".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Chirag Paswan requests LJP MPs to give Rs 1 crore from MPLAD for COVID-19 prevention

Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan on Wednesday requested his party MPs to give Rs 1 crore from Members of Parliament Local Area Development scheme to their respective constituencies for assistance in preventive measures for COVID-...

Coronavirus cases in India soar to 562

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562 on Wednesday while the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country was revised down to nine, according to Health Ministry data. The ministry in its updated figures on Wednesday morning, sta...

MHA asks private security agencies not to lay off or cut salaries of guards during 21-day lockdown: Officials.

MHA asks private security agencies not to lay off or cut salaries of guards during 21-day lockdown Officials....

Covid-19 lockdown: Flipkart suspends operations temporarily

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday said it was suspending its operations temporarily as India entered into a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Consequent to the order issued on March 24 by the Ministry of Home Aff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020