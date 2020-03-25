Sports-On this day... March 26

ON THIS DAY -- March 26 March 26, 1994

SOCCER - Supporters in the Shed End at Stamford Bridge watch Chelsea beat West Ham United 2-0 in the Premier League thanks to goals from Darren Barnard and player-manager Glenn Hoddle. Hoddle's appointment at the start of the 1993-94 season was welcomed by fans but Chelsea finished 14th in the league -- three places lower than the season before.

Chelsea did, however, reach the FA Cup final but finished runners-up to Manchester United. March 26, 1995

FORMULA ONE - Williams' Damon Hill pursues Benetton's Michael Schumacher. Twin crashes for Schumacher in qualifying meant the German was pipped to pole position by Hill in the first Brazilian Grand Prix since the death of Ayrton Senna.

Hill spun out on the 30th lap due to a suspension failure, allowing Schumacher to cruise to victory, while David Coulthard and Gerhard Berger rounded off the podium. Schumacher and Coulthard were initially excluded from the final race result because of mismatches in the chemical fingerprint of their fuel samples but the decision was overturned on appeal.

Schumacher would go on to win eight more races that year, sealing his second consecutive Drivers' Championship. March 26, 1999

CRICKET - Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar poses next to a giant replica of the 24-carat gold medallion presented to him in Bombay. The medallion was made to celebrate Tendulkar's achievements ahead of the 1999 Cricket World Cup, which Australia won after beating Pakistan in the final.

Tendulkar, who represented India in six World Cups, won the 2011 edition. He retired two years later as the highest-ever run-scorer in international cricket. March 26, 2001

GOLF - Tiger Woods poses with the Players Championship Trophy after his one-shot victory over Vijay Singh. Woods also won the Masters in 2001, becoming the first player to lift both trophies in the same year.

His victory at the Masters also saw him become the only golfer to win four consecutive major titles, though he did not achieve the feat in the same calendar year, leading to it being dubbed the "Tiger Slam". March 26, 2002

NBA - Los Angeles Lakers centre Shaquille O'Neal interacts with team mate Kobe Bryant on the bench during an NBA game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. O'Neal finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Bryant added 17 points and seven rebounds as the Lakers beat the Cavaliers 121-116.

The Lakers went on to lift their third straight NBA Championship, beating the New Jersey Nets 4-0 in the Finals, with O'Neal winning his third straight Finals MVP crown. March 26, 2010

NBA - Washington Wizards' All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas arrives at the U.S. District Superior Court for sentencing. Arenas, along with teammate Javaris Crittenton, had previously been charged for bringing guns into the basketball team's locker room following a dispute over a poker game.

Arenas pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years' probation. As part of the sentence, he also had to spend 30 days in a halfway house, pay $5,000 to a fund for victims of violent crimes and perform 400 hours of community service. Arenas went on to represent the Orlando Magic, Memphis Grizzlies and Shanghai Sharks before retiring in 2013.

March 26, 2010 SOCCER - South African street vendor, Mpho Qhalane, blows a Vuvuzela outside the FNB Stadium during a game between Johannesburg Soccer Legend and City of Johannesburg municipal workers ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The FNB stadium hosted the inaugural and final matches of the 2010 World Cup, which won by Spain, who lifted their maiden title after beating Netherlands 1-0 in the final thanks to an extra time goal from Andres Iniesta. The Vuvuzela, a plastic horn that produces a loud droning sound, was one of the symbols of the World Cup, but was banned after by venues including Wembley Stadium, Lord's Cricket Ground and Wimbledon, as well as by world soccer body FIFA.

March 26, 2015 CRICKET - Australian batsman Steve Smith acknowledges the crowd after scoring a century during the 2015 Cricket World Cup semi-final against India.

Smith's 105 powered Australia to a comfortable 95-run victory and helped secure a place in the final against New Zealand. Smith scored his fourth half-century of the tournament in the final, helping Australia win their fifth world title. Mitchell Starc was named Player of the Series after taking 22 wickets in eight matches.

March 26, 2016 HORSE RACING - Victor Espinoza rides California Chrome across the finish line to win the final race of the 2016 Dubai World Cup.

Chrome, trained by Art Sherman, was the 15-8 joint-favourite to win the world's richest horse race and Espinoza pulled off the victory despite being hampered by a slipping saddle. The Dubai World Cup was the world's richest horse race at the time with $10 million in prize money on offer.

March 26, 2019 SOCCER - Denmark defender Henrik Dalsgaard celebrates with teammate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after scoring a stoppage-time equalizer against Switzerland in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Switzerland raced into a 3-0 lead after goals from Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo but late strikes from Mathias Jorgensen and Christian Gytkjaer set up a tense finish before Dalsgaard helped the Danes complete a spirited comeback. Both teams qualified for Euro 2020, but the tournament which was originally scheduled for June has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas and Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

