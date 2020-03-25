Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics need sacrifices from all stakeholders: Bach

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 15:53 IST
Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics need sacrifices from all stakeholders: Bach

International Olympic President Thomas Bach said Tuesday that the postponed Tokyo Games would require "sacrifices and compromises" from all sides to make them work

"These postponed Olympic Games will need sacrifices, will need compromises from all stakeholders," Bach told reporters in a conference call the day after the IOC decided to delay the 2020 Games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh donates Rs 70 lakh for treatment of coronavirus patients

Former Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh on Wednesday donated Rs 70 lakh to the Uttar Pradesh Disaster Management Fund for the treatment of infected patients and to fight against coronavirus in the country. Currently, Singh does not hold any gover...

No HC relief to two men accused of forging documents for

The Bombay High Court has rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas of two brothers accused of cheating and submitting fake documents to obtain membership of the prestigious Garware Club in south Mumbai. Justice Prakash Naik last week rejected the...

COVID-19: Doctors in Shimla are self-isolating themselves to protect families

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, doctors, nurses and other paramedics are taking essential steps to treat the infected patients while also taking care to self-isolate to prevent the spread of the deadly infection to their families. I am over-ca...

Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

According to the source, Charles - Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.The 71-years old Prince Charles met Prince Albert II of Monaco who has previously been tested positive for coronavirus. According to the latest report, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020