Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics need sacrifices from all stakeholders: Bach

International Olympic President Thomas Bach said Tuesday that the postponed Tokyo Games would require "sacrifices and compromises" from all sides to make them work

"These postponed Olympic Games will need sacrifices, will need compromises from all stakeholders," Bach told reporters in a conference call the day after the IOC decided to delay the 2020 Games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.