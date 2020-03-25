Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics need sacrifices from all stakeholders: Bach

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 16:12 IST
Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics need sacrifices from all stakeholders: Bach

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Wednesday that the postponed Tokyo Games would require "sacrifices and compromises" from all sides to make them work. "These postponed Olympic Games will need sacrifices, will need compromises from all stakeholders," Bach told reporters in a conference call the day after the IOC decided to delay the 2020 Games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC's role, Bach said, was "to make the Olympic dreams of athletes come true". He admitted that cancelling the Tokyo Games was "discussed and considered" but said: "It was very clear from the beginning that cancellation was not something the IOC would in any way favour." It is the first Olympic Games in peacetime to be postponed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli parliament speaker, a Netanyahu ally, resigns in clash with Supreme Court

The speaker of Israels parliament, an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned on Wednesday, sharpening a battle with the Supreme Court over its concerns that democracy could be a casualty of the coronavirus crisis.Yuli Edelstein...

Combating COVID-19: People in Mumbai practice social distancing at grocery store

Following the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the threat posed by COVID-19, people here on Wednesday practised social distancing among themselves. To keep a safe distance between themselves, people stood in separate circles marked with c...

Coronavirus strain spreads across U.S. as Congress readies aid

The strain of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak accelerated across the United States on Wednesday beyond the hot spots of New York, California and Washington state as Louisiana and Iowa were declared federal disaster areas.Trump issue...

UK PM Johnson says support for self-employed coming in "next couple of days"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would set out in the next couple of days what support it would be giving self-employed workers to help them through the coronavirus outbreak.Finance minister Rishi Sunak ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020