Left Menu
Development News Edition

Postponing Ryder Cup only fair way to do it: Fleetwood

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 16:22 IST
Postponing Ryder Cup only fair way to do it: Fleetwood

The Ryder Cup should follow the lead of the Olympics and Euro 2020 in postponing this year's edition to 2021 says one of the stars of the 2018 European win Tommy Fleetwood. The 29-year-old Englishman told The Times on Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic will make qualifying for the biennial contest between the United States and Europe unfair.

The Ryder Cup is slated for September 25-28 in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Qualifying for the event lasts from September 19 2019 to September 13 this year but already two of the four majors -- The Masters and the PGA -- have been postponed.

"It would be a shame and feel weird to have to wait for so long after the last Ryder Cup, but you just have to take whatever comes," said Fleetwood. "And it would be fairer in qualification terms for it to be pushed back." Fleetwood should have no problem qualifying as he presently sits top of the European points list.

He formed a devastating partnership with Italian Francesco Molinari at the 2018 Ryder Cup in France winning all four of their matches. Fleetwood says the players have to be prepared for any eventuality.

"The main thing is to be ready, both physically and mentally," he said. "My psychologist said, 'You will never get this period back'.

"It's not great in terms of practice and playing time, but it will be good for rest and recovery." "Hopefully this will never happen again but we have to deal with it," added Fleetwood who has a putting green and a simulator in his house but can't use the garden to practice as it is a "sandpit" due to work being carried out on it. He says he has told his father and father-in-law to stay indoors which they have accepted "through gritted teeth and in a grumpy way".

The British Government on Monday ordered the nationwide shut down of non-essential shops and services and people to stay at home. There have been as of Tuesday evening 422 deaths and 8,077 cases in Britain.

He has other concerns too as the people most at risk are those with underlying health issues -- his mother, Sue, has Crohn's disease and his stepson, Oscar, 13, has type 1 diabetes. However, Fleetwood sees a positive side emanating from the pandemic.

"One thing that has been amazing from all this is how people's attitudes change in a crisis," he said. "I've seen so many positive messages that people are sending "It's a shame that it can't be like that all the time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli parliament speaker, a Netanyahu ally, resigns in clash with Supreme Court

The speaker of Israels parliament, an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned on Wednesday, sharpening a battle with the Supreme Court over its concerns that democracy could be a casualty of the coronavirus crisis.Yuli Edelstein...

Combating COVID-19: People in Mumbai practice social distancing at grocery store

Following the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the threat posed by COVID-19, people here on Wednesday practised social distancing among themselves. To keep a safe distance between themselves, people stood in separate circles marked with c...

Coronavirus strain spreads across U.S. as Congress readies aid

The strain of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak accelerated across the United States on Wednesday beyond the hot spots of New York, California and Washington state as Louisiana and Iowa were declared federal disaster areas.Trump issue...

UK PM Johnson says support for self-employed coming in "next couple of days"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would set out in the next couple of days what support it would be giving self-employed workers to help them through the coronavirus outbreak.Finance minister Rishi Sunak ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020