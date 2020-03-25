Left Menu
Development News Edition

BAI postpones Senior National Badminton Championships due to COVID-19 pandemic

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:03 IST
BAI postpones Senior National Badminton Championships due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Badminton Association of India on Wednesday postponed the 84th Senior Badminton National Championships scheduled to be held in Lucknow from April 27 to May 3 after the government put the country under lockdown till April 14 to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has claimed 10 lives and infected nearly 600 people in the country, prompting the government to put the whole country under lockdown till April 14 to fight the spread of the deadly disease.

"Now that the government has extended the lockdown, we have decided to postpone the 84th Senior nationals badminton Championships and 75th Inter State - Inter Zonal. It is unfortunate that the tournament couldn't be held as planned but it is a grave situation and fighting this disease is the priority," BAI General secretary Ajay Singhania told PTI. "Once the situation comes under control, we will meet and then decide if it is feasible to conduct the tournament at a later date." In India, 32 states and union territories have been put in lockdown. Two states - Punjab and Maharashtra - and a UT - Puducherry - have declared curfews.

With the coronavirus wrecking havoc, BAI had earlier put the event on hold and asked all state secretaries not to book their tickets for Lucknow. "We have advised the state secretaries not to book any ticket for the Lucknow event," Singhania had said on Tuesday.

"We can't put our players or officials at risk." Saina Nehwal and Sourabh Verma are the defending champions, having won the women's and men's singles titles respectively at Guwahati last year. The affliction also forced the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Tokyo Games to next year and BAI welcomed the decision.

"While our shuttlers have been training for years while gearing for the Olympic Games, we need to understand the trying times that we are in due to the COVID19 outbreak. As much as we want the show to go on, we at Badminton Association of India (BAI) believe at this point of time the physical well being of our players and support staff is of prime importance as much as the safety of the fans," Singhania said. "We welcome the decision on behalf of the entire badminton authority and, hope and pray that we can tide the situation soon and our athletes can resume training." BAI had earlier shut down its office from March 23 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and with the extension of the lockdown, the governing body has instructed its employees to work from home till April 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Mahabharata battle won in 18 days, war against COVID-19 will take 21 days : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mahabharata battle was won in 18 days while the war against coronavirus will take 21 days. He was interacting with the citizens of Varanasi via video conferencing on Wednesday. Mahabharat war was won i...

Thailand bans entry to foreigners, prepares emergency measures against coronavirus

The Thai government banned entry for all non-resident foreigners on Wednesday but held off on restricting peoples movement inside the country as the government prepared to roll out emergency measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus...

Coronavirus cases cross 600, 1st death in TN; more beds earmarked in civil, military hospitals for COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus cases in the country crossed 600 on Wednesday as authorities beefed up preparedness to fight the pandemic with a chain of hospitals of the Army ordnance factories and central paramilitary forces earmarking over 2,000 beds for i...

Centre allows employees due to vacate official flats to stay till May 31

The Centre on Wednesday decided to allow its employees who were due to vacate their official flats to stay till May 31, officials said. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said it has received calls from allottees of General Pool R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020