Pant could do with a mind coach, says Brad Hogg

  New Delhi
  Updated: 25-03-2020 18:16 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 18:16 IST
Rishabh Pant has got "too much talent to know what to do with" and will be better off with a mind coach to see him through his troubles, feels former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg. "Definitely, I turn on my television when Rishabh Pant comes to the crease, the entertainer," said Hogg. "His issue is he has got too much talent to know what to do with. He could do with a mind coach, a lot of great sportsmen use them. It is all in the mind for him," Hogg said.

The former player spoke during an interactive session with fans on Twitter on Wednesday where he was asked if Pant could become one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen in the world. Pant's inconsistency has led to him losing his place to the in-form K L Rahul in India's limited overs team. In the two Tests in New Zealand, Pant, who was preferred over the more experienced Wriddhiman Saha, had scores of 19, 25, 12 and 4.

Saha and Pant have been the two options used by the Indian team in the two formats. But Rahul's form with the bat and big gloves in recent times meant he has made the position his own. Last year, Australian great Adam Gilchrist advised Pant to work on improving his own game and being the best version of himself and not try to be a Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Another former Australia wicket-keeper Brad Haddin had suggested that Pant should make his own identity and not be under pressure to copy someone else's style..

