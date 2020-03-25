Left Menu
Development News Edition

WADA welcomes dismissal of Russian cyclists' lawsuit

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has welcomed the recent decision by the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, dismissing a lawsuit commenced by three Russian cyclists against WADA and Canadian Prof Richard H McLaren, OC.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 20:23 IST
WADA welcomes dismissal of Russian cyclists' lawsuit
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has welcomed the recent decision by the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, dismissing a lawsuit commenced by three Russian cyclists against WADA and Canadian Prof Richard H McLaren, OC. "The cyclists claimed damages they alleged to have suffered as a result of their exclusion from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)," the WADA said in a statement.

Specifically, they claimed that they were excluded from the Games as a result of the findings made by Prof McLaren in the Independent Person Report, commissioned by WADA, which considered allegations of widespread doping and manipulation of doping controls within Russia. In response to the filing of the claim, WADA and Prof McLaren successfully brought motions for summary judgement dismissing the cyclists' claim.

The summary judgment motions were heard before the Justice Faieta in Toronto on May 16, 2019, and a ruling was issued on February 11, 2020. In granting summary dismissal, the court ruled that the issues raised by the Russian cyclists were essentially sports-related matters that fell within the exclusive jurisdiction of, and had to be resolved by, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland. The court also held that the filing of the claim in Ontario was an abuse of process.

WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said: "WADA welcomes the decision to dismiss this claim. It is an important ruling that upholds CAS decisions, which are accepted and supported by the entire sports movement. This judgement rightly closes the door on attempts to re-litigate matters through the filing of domestic claims." "I am pleased that this case is over. Our investigation was thorough, professional and our findings were beyond question," said Prof McLaren, who teaches law at Western University in Ontario.

"CAS is an independent institution specifically set up to resolve sports-related disputes. The plaintiffs' claims always belonged there for resolution. Not in the provincial court system," he added. Legal costs and disbursements were also awarded in favour of WADA and Professor McLaren. The appeal period has expired and this matter is at an end. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

India bans export of drug being tested for coronavirus treatment

India said on Wednesday it had banned the export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations of the malaria drug while experts test its efficacy in helping treat patients infected with coronavirus. There are currently no approved treatments, or ...

Taxi, auto unions demand financial package to tide over COVID-19 lockdown impact

Facing threat to their livelihood because of the complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, several unions of auto, taxi and other last-mile connectivity vehicles in the city have appealed the government to provide them financia...

London City Airport to close until end of April

London City Airport said it will suspend all commercial and private flights from Wednesday evening until the end of April following Britains order that people should stay at home and stop traveling.At this point in this fast-moving and unpr...

Shops catering to essential services will continue to operate during lockdown: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that those shops which are catering to essential services will continue doing so during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shops catering to essentia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020