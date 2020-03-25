Left Menu
Star athletes join Rijiju's appeal to promote 'Fit India' campaign during lockdown

Many Indian athletes including veteran boxer Mary Kom, ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, and shooter Anjum Moudgil on Wednesday joined Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's campaign of promoting 'Fit India' movement during the lockdown.

Star athletes join Rijiju's appeal to promote 'Fit India' campaign during lockdown
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Many Indian athletes including veteran boxer Mary Kom, ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, and shooter Anjum Moudgil on Wednesday joined Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's campaign of promoting 'Fit India' movement during the lockdown. Rijiju has urged people on his social media handles to take up a rope skipping exercise while at home and requested participants to encourage others to do the same and build online unity while maintaining social distancing and beat the coronavirus.

In a novel initiative to encourage people to remain fit during the 21-day lockdown period, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is promoting #FitIndiaMovement. Athletes have taken up the endeavour, posting their videos on their social media handles and sending the larger message of beating the coronavirus.

Punia uploaded his video doing the rope skip and encouraged people to do spend 2-3 minutes exercise which will also boost the 'Fit India Movement.' Moudgil uploaded her video on Instagram and wrote that rope skipping helps build endurance, stamina and muscles with regular practice, which is something that can be done easily indoors and at home.

Kom also uploaded her rope skipping video as did Amit Panghal, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Mirabai Chanu, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

"In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks. It is a kind of a curfew," said Prime Minister Modi during his second address to the nation. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India have climbed to 606, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Nine people have died from the disease while one case has migrated, the Ministry further informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

