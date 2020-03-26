Reports: Bengals sign S Bell to three-year deal

The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a three-year deal with free-agent safety Vonn Bell, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Bell, 25, matched his career-high with 89 tackles and added 1.5 sacks and one interception in 13 starts for the New Orleans Saints in 2019.

A second-round draft pick by the Saints in 2016, Bell delivered 348 tackles, eight sacks and seven forced fumbles in 61 games (45 starts) over four seasons. It's a homecoming of sorts for Bell, who played at Ohio State from 2013-15 and helped the Buckeyes win a national championship during the 2014 season.

