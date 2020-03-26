Reports: Jets sign LB Onwuasor to one-year deal

The New York Jets agreed to a one-year deal with free agent linebacker Patrick Onwuasor on Wednesday, multiple outlets reported. Onwuasor, 27, joins C.J. Mosley as the second former Baltimore Ravens linebacker signed by the Jets this offseason. Mosley spent his first five NFL seasons with the Ravens before playing with the Jets last season.

Onwuasor recorded 64 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble in 14 games (six starts) last season. Undrafted in 2016, he had 234 tackles, 9.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and one interception in 57 games (32 starts) with the Ravens.

