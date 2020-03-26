Report: Bears agree to terms with OL Ifedi

Offensive lineman Germain Ifedi agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. The former first-round draft pick started all 60 games in which he played for the Seattle Seahawks over the past four seasons. He was the 31st overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Texas A&M.

Ifedi played both guard and tackle for the Seahawks and his versatility will come in handy for a Chicago squad dissecting how to best replace right guard Kyle Long, the three-time Pro Bowler who recently retired. Ifedi, who turns 26 in June, played every offensive snap for Seattle in both 2017 and 2019.

--Field Level Media

