Kenyon Martin Jr. declares for NBA draft

Kenyon Martin Jr., the son of the former NBA player, said he is entering his name in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7 Martin played for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., this season. He initially committed to Vanderbilt before deciding to play at the prep school.

"There was a lot of hate and doubt about my journey but I feel I've done what was best for me and now is the time to take the next step which is to Declare for the 2020 NBA Draft," Martin wrote on Instagram. "It has been a lifelong dream of mine and I will continue to work day by day to prove to myself and everyone that this is where I belong." Kenyon Martin Sr. was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2000 draft, and he averaged 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in 15 NBA seasons. He played for the New Jersey Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

