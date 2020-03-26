Left Menu
Reports: Cowboys restart negotiations with QB Prescott

  Updated: 26-03-2020 06:41 IST
The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott are reportedly back at the negotiating table. Multiple media outlets reported Wednesday that the two sides have resumed talks for the first time since the Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on the 26-year-old QB on March 16.

The use of the tag gave the Cowboys the right to negotiate with Prescott until July 15. What Prescott would officially make in 2020 under the tag won't be known until mid-April, but forecasts have him receiving approximately $33 million.

Reports have suggested that Prescott is looking for a deal at the top of the quarterback scale. The Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson is the highest paid on average at $35 million per season. Multiple reports say Prescott turned down a three-year, $105 million offer in the previous round of talks.

The Cowboys reportedly were seeking a five-year deal earlier this offseason before negotiations broke down. Prescott wanted a deal shorter in length, according to reports. The length of the deal is expected to again be a crucial point during the current round of talks.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Prescott set career highs in 2019, his fourth NFL season, with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. Overall, Prescott has thrown for 15,778 yards, 97 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in 64 games, all starts, for Dallas. He was a fourth-round pick in 2016 out of Mississippi State.

