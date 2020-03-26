Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African domestic cricket season set be curtailed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 11:40 IST
South African domestic cricket season set be curtailed

South Africa's 2020-21 domestic season will be shorter than usual as the country's cricket board seeks to cut costs after losing sponsors along with several other factors, according to a media report. The organisation is forecasting losses of millions of Rands after sponsor withdrawal, an inability to sell two editions' worth of broadcast rights for the Mzansi Super League (MSL) and loss-making incoming tours in the 2018-19 summer.

"..and the pinch is being felt in the local game, which depends on CSA finances to operate," according to a report in 'ESPNCricinfo'. The two-tier system, of six franchise teams and 15 provincial affiliates, will remain in place with fewer matches.

Discussions on a possible restructuring ahead of the 2021-22 season are ongoing while flagship T20 competition, the MSL, is likely to continue. However, it may see a curtailed fixture list..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Sonia writes to PM, voices support to lockdown

Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, voicing her support to the 21-day lockdown announced by the PM in view of the coronavirus outbreak, and suggested several measures such as protection of doct...

Markets deserted, circles marked for social distancing: Effects of lockdown visible in Lucknow streets

With almost deserted lanes in one of the busiest markets of the city and positions marked on the roads for social distancing outside shops selling essential edible items, people in Lucknow seem to have been implementing the new directives q...

Coronavirus cases rises to 649 in India, 13 dead

The total number of people who have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in India has risen to 649 in India, including 593 active cases and 42 people who have been cured or discharged from hospitals, according to the recent update by the Un...

SpiceJet's special flight to take 142 Iran-returned Indians to quarantine facility in Jodhpur

SpiceJet said on Thursday that it will conduct a special flight on Sunday to take 142 Iran-returned Indians from Delhi to Jodhpur so that they can be taken to a government quarantine facility there. The special flight will be operated as pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020