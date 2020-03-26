Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Wimbledon fate to be decided next week

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:39 IST
COVID-19: Wimbledon fate to be decided next week

The All England Club says it is still evaluating whether to postpone or cancel Wimbledon because of the coronavirus pandemic and plans to make a decision next week. That's when the club's main board is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting.

Main-draw play at Wimbledon is slated to start June 29 and preparations for the tournament are supposed to begin in late April. The club's statement Wednesday says that postponing the two-week grass-court tournament would not come "without significant risk and difficulty" because of the surface.

Playing without fans has been ruled out. Wimbledon hasn't been cancelled since World War II..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Exchanges cut trading hours for commodity trading till 5 pm

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Thursday cut down trading hours for commodities derivative segment till 5 pm, instead of current practice of allowing it up till mid-night, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The trading will begin a...

Iraq extends flight and travel ban to prevent coronavirus spread

Iraq is extending a travel ban within the country and to and from its airports until April 11 as part of strict steps to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus, the government said in a statement.Iraqs authorities began the restrictions on Ma...

Coronavirus deaths in Australia increases to 12; infected cases nearly 2,800

Australian health authorities on Thursday said the deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country has touched 12 with the demise of three elderly persons while the total number of infections has risen to nearly 2,800. The state of Vi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as U.S. jobs angst outweighs record stimulus

World share markets fell on Thursday as nerves over jobs data likely to lay bare the economic carnage from the coronavirus pandemic outweighed a 2 trillion U.S. stimulus package.The U.S. Senate on Wednesday backed the massive bill aimed at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020